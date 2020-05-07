'Snapchat' sex offender has less than two weeks to return to Ireland for sentence

A sex offender has less than two weeks to return to Ireland from ‘locked down’ France to be sentenced by a judge for sex offences before the judge retires.

The 22-year-old Clare man sexually assaulted a girl after the two made contact through Snapchat and he has failed to turn up for his sentencing as he is in France which has a Covid-19 lockdown in place.

Judge Gerald Keys is due to retire from the bench on May 22 and he has already rejected a proposal that the sex offender not be present for his sentencing hearing at Ennis Circuit Court and view proceedings via FaceTime, Zoom or some other ‘virtual’ means from his current home in France.

At Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Keys said last week that it would be “grossly unfair” to the man’s victim if he wasn’t present for the sentencing.

Today in court, Judge Keys adjourned the sentencing hearing to May 20, just two days before his retirement on May 22.

If the accused doesn’t return for the sentencing hearing, Judge Keys stated that the case will go before a different judge for sentence.

READ MORE Female job applicant who was asked if she was married paid €7,500 in compensation

Judge Keys initially adjourned the case to May 19 but counsel for the accused, Mark Nicholas SC today said that he had a remote hearing of the Court of Appeal that day.

Mr Nicholas said that he will be appearing in the Court of Appeal case via his garden shed remarking it is a case "of the law and lawnmowers”.

Counsel for the State, Lorcan Connolly BL, told the court today that the trains and boats are still running from France and it is open for the accused to make his way back using those means of transport from his address there.

In February at the court, the teenage complainant in the case told the court that she wanted justice for the sexual abuse perpetrated on her by a "vile creature" when she was aged 12.

The teenager – now 17 – stated that her life has only gone downhill since the accused “abused me at such a young age”.

In the case, the accused – now aged 22 but aged 17 at the time - has pleaded guilty to seven counts of sexual assault against the female between October 24, 2014, and April 2015.

READ MORE Teenager appeals life sentence for murder of Cameron Blair

The two – who come from the same part of Co. Clare and went to the same secondary school at the time - made direct contact initially anonymously through Snapchat and then met in person shortly after.

One of the counts of sexual assault took place in the grounds of a local primary school.

In court in February, Detective Sgt Kevin O’Hagan told the court that the girl’s mother made contact with the authorities in April 2015 “after her daughter had said to her something distressing - ‘someone keeps putting something in her mouth and she didn’t like it’.”

Det. O’Hagan said that after the anonymous Snapchat game of ‘Shift or Pass’ the two made direct contact and exchanged photos that were sexual in nature.

The two met in person shortly after and the majority of the counts of sexual assault took place at the then 17-year-old teenage boy’s family home.

The age difference between the two is four and a half years.

Mr Nicholas previously said that there was no sense of coercion or threat of violence concerning the sexual assaults.