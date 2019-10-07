Smyths Toys reveal top 10 festive toys for Christmas

Christmas is just 12 weeks away and Santa lists will soon be filled with this year's the most-wanted toys.

Smyths Toys Superstores have released their festive top ten for 2019 in plenty of time for Christmas and includes classics such as LEGO and and Paw Patrol, as well as brands newer to the market.

A dancing, snoring bear has been named as the top toy that children in Ireland will want this Christmas.

Paw Patrol and Frozen are still popular, but FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear is expected to be top of many children's Santa lists this year.

Here is the list of the top 10 toys in full.

FurReal Cubby the Curious Bear - €84.99

FurReal Friends Cubby the Curious Bear is a delightfully curious, expressive bear cub who loves to play during the day.

Cubby the Curious Bear loves to play peek-a-boo, and even dance from time to time.

In night-time mode, Cubby makes sleepy sounds and plays soft music - the best day-to-night best friend!

Age Suitability: 4 Years +

PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre - €59.99

The PAW Patrol Super PAWs Mighty Jet Command Centre is a 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle which transforms from a jet into a mobile command centre for the PAW Patrol.

On land, lift the handle on the jet to switch into mobile command headquarters. When it’s time for a rescue mission, pop the included Mighty Ryder figure into the cockpit, and load the disc launcher. Close the headquarters back into Mighty Jet and soar through the sky.

Age Suitability: 3 Years +

LEGO Harry Potter Knight Bus - €32.99

Join Harry Potter on a wild, magical ride aboard the LEGO Knight Bus. Use this cool playset to recreate scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban.

Stan Shunpike is issuing tickets and Ernie Prang still hasn't mastered his steering skills, so watch out for the bed sliding back and forth, and mind the swinging chandelier.

Age Suitability: 8 Years +

Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama - €24.99

Pets Alive Boppi the Booty Shakin' Llama will get the whole family up dancing and laughing for hours.

There are three songs to twerk and spin to. Adorable, hilarious and good fun for all the family.

Age Suitability: 2 Years +

L.O.L Surprise! 2-in-1 Glamper Playset - €114.99

The 2-in-1 Glamper has over ten play areas with lights and sounds, a removable cab, 1 exclusive doll and more than 55 surprises to unbox.

Open the back to reveal a slide, perfect for your dolls to play on!

Age Suitability: 3 Years +

Ryan's World Giant Mystery Egg – Gold - €49.99

Meet Ryan from Ryan's Toy Review. Find your unique game card in this Golden Egg and enter your code online for a chance to win.

Featuring a mystery vehicle, ultra-rare figures, special slime and putty, a limited edition squishy, Red Titan mask and more.

Age Suitability: 3 Years +

Barbie Travel DreamPlane - €74.99

The Barbie Dreamplane is ready to help imaginations take off to anywhere. Kids can push it on its wheels to taxi on the ground or open up the top and side to reveal the inside and play out the ride.

Realistic touches, like reclining seats, working overhead compartments and a snack cart with removable trays, are the ticket to role-play fun - a puppy is the perfect travel companion to share the adventure.

Age Suitability: 3 Years +

NERF Fortnite AR-E - €44.99

Play Fortnite in real life with this Nerf Fortnite AR-E Motorized Blaster that features motorized dart blasting.

Power up the motor with the acceleration button and pull the trigger to shoot 1 dart. It comes with a 10-dart clip and 20 Official Nerf Fortnite Elite darts, enough to fully load the clip and give you 10 backup darts for reloading.

Official Nerf Darts are designed for distance, tested and approved for performance and quality, and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips.

Drop into indoor and outdoor Fortnite action with this motorized, dart-firing Nerf Elite Fortnite blaster.

Age Suitability: 8 Years +

Push ‘N Talk Forky 22cm Action Figure Toy Story 4 - €29.99

Bonnie added a reluctant new toy called Forky to her playroom in the Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4 movie.

Add Forky to your toy collection too! Hear Forky come to life with over 20 sayings. Press his talk button to hear his movie voice.

Forky’s body swings left and right, his arms rock up and down and Forky’s feet move as you push him along any smooth surface.

Age Suitability: 4 Years +

Frozen 2 Arendelle Castle - €179.99

Inspired by Disney's Frozen 2, the Ultimate Arendelle Castle is a feature-filled fashion doll playset for young fans of the movies.

Open the gates and explore the castle's four floors consisting of seven rooms: kitchen, music room, and throne room on the first floor, a vanity room and bedrooms for Anna and Elsa dolls (not included), a library on the third floor, and a lookout tower on top.

The Frozen castle is five feet tall and four feet wide and includes 14 accessories including a piano, throne, banquet table, vanity, sofa, and more to play out fun scenes in each room.

Age Suitability: 3 Years +

