Smyths Toys recall dolls over high level of chemicals

Smyths Toys has issued a recall notice on more than 1,000 children's dolls due to the level of chemicals they contain.

The store is carrying out a voluntary recall of some IMC Cry Babies Nala dolls which contain a high level of phthalates.

The product has been on sale in Ireland, Northern Ireland and the UK but the recall only affects those with the serial numbers 18/10657/-36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 43, 44, 45, 46.

The serial number can be found in the battery compartment of the doll.

Smyths Toys estimates that around 1,260 of these dolls have been sold here.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission is advising anyone who has bought an affected model to stop using it immediately.

It can then be returned along its packaging to a Smyths Toys store where a refund will be given.