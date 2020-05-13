News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port

Smuggled alcohol worth €510,000 seized at Dublin port
Revenue officers seized the smuggled alcohol as part of routine operations.
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, May 13, 2020 - 04:56 PM

Alcohol estimated to have a retail value of €510,000 was seized yesterday at Dublin port.

Revenue officers seized the smuggled alcohol as part of routine operations.

Over 13,500 litres of Krackoff vodka was discovered.

Sale of the smuggled vodka would have resulted in a €326,781 loss to the exchequer.

Revenue uncovered the alcohol when they searched an unaccompanied trailer originating from Belgium.

Over 265,000 litres of alcohol with a retail value of more than €1m has been seized in Dublin Port since January 1, 2020.

Revenue said these seizures are part of their ongoing operations targeting the supply and sale of illegal alcohol in the shadow economy.

Investigations are ongoing.

READ MORE

Limerick company donates 250,000 bottles of water to frontline healthcare workers

More on this topic

Dublin City Council hopeful €22m white-water rafting facility can go aheadDublin City Council hopeful €22m white-water rafting facility can go ahead

Parts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports sayParts of Dublin city centre to be pedestrianised post Covid-19 reports say

Red forest fire warning in place in IrelandRed forest fire warning in place in Ireland

Over 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin schoolOver 20 firemen called to battle blaze at former Dublin school


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Dublin

More in this Section

Trump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last yearTrump and Pence visits boost Garda overtime with one rank-and-file member getting €55k last year

Coronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member statesCoronavirus: EU to issue new travel guidelines to member states

East and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data showsEast and border areas have highest rates of Covid-19, data shows

'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open'Supply is on a knife edge' - Warning as increased water demand forecast to rise when businesses re-open


Lifestyle

Like all other venues, it is currently closed and now that the Government have advised that theatres won’t re-open until August 10.The Everyman Theatre responds to Covid-19 restrictions

This week’s bookcase includes reviews of Blue Ticket by Sophie Mackintosh and Strong Like Her by Haley Shapley.5 new books to read in lockdown this week

Des O'Driscoll looks at the best of today's TV offerings.Wednesday's TV highlights: Marty and Bernard hit the road again

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 9, 2020

  • 13
  • 18
  • 30
  • 41
  • 42
  • 44
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »