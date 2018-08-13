Smear tests inquiry cost set to exceed €200k amid delays

The Government’s inquiry into the cervical cancer tests scandal is set to cost a bare minimum of €200,000, with delays in the group’s work meaning the figure may far exceed the initial projection.

Health Minister Simon Harris and inquiry chair Dr Gabriel Scally agreed to the likely cost in May in private letters released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Documents obtained by trade newspaper the Medical Independent show Dr Scally wrote to Mr Harris on May 16 outlining the predicted cost of the investigation.

The independent expert said he expected the inquiry to cost a total of €200,000 if it was completed by the end of June, but noted the figure may increase further if the timescale was extended — a situation that has now happened due in part to HSE delays in providing information.

“In keeping with assurances relating to the independence of my scoping inquiry, I would like to set out how I intend to deal with the practical support for the work of this review.

“At the moment, I would estimate the cost of the scoping inquiry to be approximately €200,000, plus Vat.

“This sum is based on completing the work by the end of June, as is my intention.

“However, the sum may alter in the course of the work to be carried out in the next six weeks,” Dr Scally wrote at the time.

A week later, on May 22, Mr Harris wrote back to Dr Scally to confirm he found the costs acceptable given the seriousness of the investigation.

In addition, he accepted the figure may be subject to “potential variation” if any extra work is needed, a situation that has subsequently unfolded.

“In the context of the enormous importance of this work, I am happy to confirm agreement in principle to the estimate and to recognise the potential for variation as the work develops.

However, I trust that you will arrange for a detailed breakdown of costs to be provided to the secretary general, as accounting officer, and that you will advise of any anticipated variation to the estimate at an early stage and in advance of any such additional costs being incurred.

While the Department of Health declined to give an updated cost of the inquiry, telling the Medical Independent it does not have an “update to provide in relation to the costs of the Scally inquiry”, the €200,000 figure is likely to be significantly exceeded in the months to come.

This is because the Government last month extended the length of Dr Scally’s inquiry by a number of months due to the scale of the work involved, with the inquiry likely to now continue until the autumn.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Mr Harris confirmed in early August that they will set up a full-scale commission of investigation into the cervical cancer tests scandal in September, and that they will table emergency legislation to ensure the investigation is held in public at the request of affected families.

Meanwhile, it has separately emerged that Emma Mhic Mhathuna’s legal costs for her case against the HSE and the US laboratory at the centre of the cervical cancer tests scandal could hit €700,000.

Her solicitor, Cian O Carroll, has submitted the figure as part of an estimate of costs in response to her settled case in June. Ms Mhic Mhathuna’s settlement saw her and her family receive €7.5m due to the fact her terminal cancer case was not identified in smear tests examined by the US laboratory.