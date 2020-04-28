News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
SME bailout needed to avoid 'economic zombie apolcalypse'

John Moran
By Vivienne Clarke
Tuesday, April 28, 2020 - 08:35 AM

The chairperson of the Land Development Agency, John Moran, has called for a bailout for SMEs “to prevent an economic zombie apocalypse.”

Mr Moran, who is a former secretary general of the Department of Finance and a former board member of the European Investment Bank, told Newstalk Breakfast that SMEs employ one million people and that’s why they need to be bailed out.

Having access to funds through borrowing that will have to be paid back will not “fix the problem” he said. The issue is liquidity with €6billion needed by the sector to make payments such as rent, insurance and to replace stock.

The bail out “will just have to be written off,” added Mr Moran. “The government can borrow from Europe and pay it back over 20 years.

Give them (the SMEs) that money, it’s like if a house got burned down – you would get insurance.

New technology could be used to determine the resilience fund for small businesses, he said. Losses could be calculated and the Revenue Commissioners would decide “who genuinely needs it.

“It will take a little time. Give people the liquidity that they need to pay bills – suppliers will get paid. Revenue can determine who to give the money to – the right amount for the right businesses.”

Mr Moran said that there were some businesses that shouldn’t survive.

He acknowledged that this is a radical plan, but he warned that if the government does not do it then businesses are going to “struggle on.”

