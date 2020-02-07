News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Smaller parties take to social media to push their campaign messages ahead of election

Smaller parties take to social media to push their campaign messages ahead of election
By Juno McEnroe

Political Correspondent

Friday, February 07, 2020 - 06:46 PM

Smaller parties ramped up their campaign messages on the last full day of canvassing before voters go to the polls.

This followed the last TV debate involving the five small parties, where leaders clashed on climate change policies, health reform pledges and coalition options.

Many leaders and their candidates also took to social media today to spread one final message ahead of bad weather that is expected to sweep the country on voting day.

The Green Party highlighted climate change protestors, including school children and young adults, who joined together in Dublin City centre and chanted for action now.

Several hundred students joined the now weekly Friday protest.

Labour candidates and campaigners also rallied on the doorsteps after their leader, Brendan Howlin, made overtures to other smaller parties about working together — once votes are counted.

Speaking on RTÉ's Prime Time election debate, Mr Howlin said it is important to have a critical mass of left parties after Saturday’s general election.

Mr Howlin also said he wants to sit down with the Green Party and the Social Democrats next week to hammer out a “progressive agenda” to respond to crucial issues such as Health and Climate Change.

Labour also declared today that Health has been the "forgotten issue" of the campaign.

READ MORE

Youth Council issues instructions for first-time voters as they push for over 600,000 young people to vote

Health spokesman, Alan Kelly, responded to new hospital trolley figures, saying: “Less than 24 hours before Ireland goes to the polls and we have 450 patients on trolleys in our hospitals, with 55 people waiting on a bed in University Hospital of Limerick, alone. These figures only serve to compound Fine Gael’s failings after 9 years in government, with nothing done to tackle this persistent and unrelenting issue.

The leaders of the smaller political parties — who could be king-makers in talks to form the next government — made their final pitches for votes in the RTÉ debate, ahead of the broadcasting moratorium coming into place this afternoon.

Solidarity-People Before Profit TD, Ruth Coppinger, made a pledge that — if in power — her party would bring in free public transport.

Social Democrats leaders, Roisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy, also took to Bray today, to support local Wicklow candidate, Jennifer Whitmore, declaring that there is “an alternative”.

Meanwhile, with stormy weather expected to sweep over the country tomorrow, there are fears this could impact on turnout. While many hope turnout will be above 60%, as it is a Saturday vote, there are also a number of major sporting fixtures tomorrow, in rugby and GAA.

However, politicians believe that voters will get to polling stations early in the day ahead of the expected change in the weather and the late afternoon fixtures.

READ MORE

Paschal Donohoe believes Fine Gael 'will be the biggest party in the Dáil'

More on this topic

Irish Examiner View: Go out and voteIrish Examiner View: Go out and vote

Youth Council issues instructions for first-time voters as they push for over 600,000 young people to voteYouth Council issues instructions for first-time voters as they push for over 600,000 young people to vote

Paschal Donohoe believes Fine Gael 'will be the biggest party in the Dáil'Paschal Donohoe believes Fine Gael 'will be the biggest party in the Dáil'

Ten vote at polling station in whitewashed cottage on remote Gola islandTen vote at polling station in whitewashed cottage on remote Gola island


electionpoliticsLAbourGreen PartyPeople Before ProfitSocial DemocratsAontuTOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast