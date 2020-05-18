Small weddings likely for next few months says wedding planner

Wedding planners are not expecting to see ceremonies involving more than 100 people before October at the earliest.

Earlier today Health Minister Simon Harris said it would be "highly unlikely" that weddings of up to 100 people would be allowed to take place in July.

Under the government's roadmap to reopening the country, small ceremonies are set to be allowed from July 20.

Wedding planner Sharon McMeel says larger weddings might be ruled out until the final few months of the year.

She says: "I don't think any of us in the wedding industry expected to get back to weddings of a hundred or more before even October or November.

"Because if you think about it we've only just moved into phase one and we can meet up to four people outside.

"Whereas if you are talking about having events indoors, by the time it moves through the phases we really won't have anything,

"I think if you get to 50 people by August we'd be lucky."