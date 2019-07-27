News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Small group of homeless account for half of beds over four years

Small group of homeless account for half of beds over four years
By Noel Baker

Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Saturday, July 27, 2019 - 05:10 AM

A small group of chronically homeless people accounted for half of all bed nights in emergency accommodation over a four year period, according to new research.

The study was conducted by a team led by Richard Waldron, lecturer in the school of natural and built environment at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Between July 2014 and December 2016 the number of individuals who sought access to emergency homeless accommodation increased by a staggering 130%, from 3,226 to 7,421 individuals,” it said.

Using data from the Dublin Region Homeless Executive’s (DRHE) Pathway Accommodation and Support System (PASS), across the four Dublin local authorities, the final dataset comprised of 377,678 contacts to the PASS system, which corresponded to 16,005 individuals.

According to the research:

“Across the full PASS dataset, 12,734 individuals were homeless for more than 2 million bed-nights during the period 2012 to 2016. While the average length of stay was 158 nights, the maximum recorded stay was 1,714 nights, indicating that some clients have been homeless for very long periods.”

Two thirds of clients were men and the average age of service users was 37 years.

The youngest recorded client was 18 while the oldest was 87 years. Two thirds of PASS users were from Ireland.

The data then looked at three groups or clusters — transitional, episodic and chronic — and found the latter accounted for the largest number of total client nights (1,000,349), or 50% of total bed-nights.

“This is despite the fact that the chronic cluster accounts for just 12% of total clients,” it said.

Some clients remained within emergency accommodation for almost the duration of the study period.

It also said: “It is worth noting that government policy has also contributed to the exacerbation of the homelessness crisis in a number of ways” — referring to reduction in spending on social housing, and subsiding private rent through HAP.

“It is likely that homeless families are increasingly sliding into patterns of chronic, long-term stays within emergency accommodation provision and as such understanding the extent of families within the system and their specific patterns of use is important in order to develop tailored responses,” it said.

www.sciencedirect.com

READ MORE

Galway Races celebrates 150 years with bumper crowds expected

More on this topic

Homelessness charity reports major rise in numbers of rough sleepers in DublinHomelessness charity reports major rise in numbers of rough sleepers in Dublin

Homeless families in Dublin to get free Leap Cards for AugustHomeless families in Dublin to get free Leap Cards for August

Rebuilding Ireland ‘an abject failure’Rebuilding Ireland ‘an abject failure’

Man sleeping on the streets found dead in Cork city centreMan sleeping on the streets found dead in Cork city centre

TOPIC: Homelessness

More in this Section

The EuroMillions results are in...The EuroMillions results are in...

Gardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born babyGardaí searching for gang who broke into house of young couple with new-born baby

Boris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland ministerBoris Johnson ‘very clear’ he wants Brexit deal, insists new Northern Ireland minister

Almost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnessesAlmost half of men have low health awareness when it comes to cancer or serious illnesses


Lifestyle

Skibbereen celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Moon Landings on Friday night, with Bridge Street transformed into a wacky lunar landscape populated by astronauts and aliens for the West Corktown’s annual arts festival street party.One Giant Leap for Skibbereen as anniversary of moon landing celebrated in the Cork town

Center Parcs resort launches officially to the public on Monday, but today the gates were opened for an invite-only weekend.A closer look at the new Center Parcs resort in Longford

August is almost upon us which spells the beginning of the end of Summer (in my head at least), so I am focusing on wines for the sunshine.Wine with Leslie Williams

I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug, as if they aren’t related to me at all.Learner Dad: I hate the way my kids shrug off a bug

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 24, 2019

  • 11
  • 14
  • 22
  • 31
  • 32
  • 33
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »