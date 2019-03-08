'Slimming products' recalled and four food businesses ordered to close last month

Four food businesses were ordered to close last month while two improvement orders and two prohibition orders were served on others, including a range of 'slimming' teas and coffees.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) today reported the orders were issued by environmental health officers in the HSE for breaches of food safety legislation.
One closure order was served under the FSAI Act, 1998 on Red Chilli take away, Maynooth, Co Kildare.
Three more closure orders were served on Apache Pizza & Curry House, Enfield, Co Meath as well as Mr Kebab takeaway and Bite Time, both in Co Kerry.
Improvement orders were served on Mapas Tapas in Carlingford, Co Louth and Bombay Bistro in Rush, Co Dublin. Bombay Bistro is under new ownership since February 13.
Prohibition orders were served on the Friendly Meat Shop in Letterkenny, Co Donegal and Miss Fit Enterprises Limited, Co Dublin, which produces Miss Fit Skinny Tea.
"Amongst the labelling breaches are health claims which are not authorised and are therefore misleading to the consumer," the FSAI said.
Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI emphasised the risk that unhygienic practices within food businesses pose to consumer health.
"The enforcement orders served in February were primarily due to premises presenting with poor hygienic conditions throughout and without any evidence of cleaning taking place," Dr Byrne said.
"What we are seeing is an obvious lack of training of staff, which ultimately leads to poor hygiene practices, creating favourable conditions for pests and insects and potentially putting consumers’ health at risk.
"Food businesses run the risk of making their customers sick and ruining their reputation by neglecting basic food safety and hygiene standards.
"Each individual food business must take responsibility and commit to ensuring high food safety standards and compliance with the law."