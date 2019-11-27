Sligo woman jailed for trying to cover up for brother by staging suicide of talented musician

A Sligo woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for staging a talented musician's suicide in order to impede the prosecution of her brother, who was last week jailed for life for murder.

The court heard that Janice Brady (29) had "goofed off" - smoked heroin - with her brother while the body of Martin 'Matt' Kivlehan (60) lay on the floor of his own home.

Sentencing Janice Brady today at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Justice Michael White noted the defendant had already served 28 months in custody and, taking this into account, had only a short portion of the sentence left to serve.

The judge said he would consider suspending the balance of the sentence but needed "stronger reassurance" as to a permanent address that the defendant could reside at. "Before I consider suspending the balance I have to know she has a place to live and some degree of supervision," he indicated, adding that he needed an urgent update of a probation report.

Janice Brady was previously released on bail, despite objections from the Director of Public Prosecutions, after pleading guilty to the offence in November 2017. A warrant was issued for her arrest in March of this year after she breached her bail conditions by testing positive for drugs. The High Court heard that gardai at the time had "no idea where she is".

Mr Justice White today (Wed) said Brady, who has a very serious drug addiction, had assisted her brother by falsifying the scene of the crime to give a "haphazard impression" as to how the offence occurred.

The court heard during today's sentence hearing that the defendant had placed the deceased's hand on a knife to make his death look "staged" or "like something else".

READ MORE Minister outlines who told him about death threats against C&D foods bosses

Janice Brady (29), with a last address at Maryville Hostel, Finisklin, Sligo, pleaded guilty two years ago to impeding the apprehension or prosecution of her brother between August 2 and August 3, 2015 at an address in Sligo, knowing or believing that he was guilty of a killing.

Last week, her brother Keith Brady (32) was found guilty of murder after he stabbed Mr Kivlehan to death. The drug user, with an address at Cartron Estate, Sligo had denied murdering Mr Kivlehan on August 2 or 3rd, 2015 at Mr Kivlehan's home at New Apartments, Holborn St, Sligo. His plea to guilty of manslaughter had been rejected by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A post-mortem found that Mr Kivlehan suffered two stab wounds, one to either side of his neck. The stab wound to the right severed an artery, which caused his death.

Passing sentence today, Mr Justice White said Mr Kivlehan's death at his home in Sligo town had been tragic. He pointed out that the defendant had acknowledged the depravity of her own actions when she witnessed her brother stab the deceased.

Mitigating factors included her guilty plea and the fact she actively assisted the investigation during her detention, when she sought a meeting with her brother, he continued. Following this, the defendant gave an explanation to gardai as to how the offence occurred and did not resile from her original account, he said.

Floral tributes after the killing

The judge pointed out that the accused is a different person when she is not addicted to heroin. However, he said her substantial previous record was an aggravating factor. The mother-of-one has 73 previous convictions including robbery, theft and assault.

"Clearly her offending is tied in fundamentally with her very serious drug addiction," commented the judge.

Mr Justice White said the appropriate headline sentence was six years but considering the mitigating factors, he would impose a four year sentence.

Janice Brady was remanded in custody until Monday, when it is expected that a permanent address will be provided to the court.