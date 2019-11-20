News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Sligo village wins top EU tourism award

Members of the Strandhill Community Development Association celebrate their award
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - 08:34 PM

A Co Sligo village has been honoured with a prestigious EU tourism award as the best emerging destination that promotes sustainable tourism by using health and well-being assets.

Strandhill was announced as the winner of the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) award at an event at the Sligo Park Hotel this afternoon.

Aoife Porter of the Strandhill Community Development Association led the Sligo village's campaign and said she was proud of the community and thrilled all their hard work paid off.

“We are flying high with winning the EDEN Award for Strandhill. It was a huge team effort; I am so proud that the positive actions of both the businesses and people who help shape Strandhill every day has been rewarded," she said.

"Strandhill is a village striving to decrease its impact on climate change by adopting sustainable principles," she added.

"We want this generation and the next to enjoy Strandhill's world-class surf waves, unique landscape, thriving cultural scene and significant heritage sites."

Fáilte Ireland’s Eva Costello manages the EDEN competition in Ireland and says the award will lead to an increase in tourism to the village - and to the Wild Atlantic Way.

Plain packaging of cigarettes credited with drop in number of smokers

