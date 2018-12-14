Sligo TD's offices vandalised with anti-abortion graffiti as legislation passes through Oireachtas

A Fine Gael TD's constituency offices in Sligo have been vandalised with anti-abortion graffiti.

It comes after legislation to allow for abortion services in Ireland passed all stages of the Oireachtas last night.

Last night, 27 senators voted in favour of the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 and five against. The Bill will now be presented to the President for signature.

Tony McLoughlin's offices on John Street were defaced with the words "Scum Bags", and "Fine Gael Killers".

Deputy McLoughlin said this behaviour can not be condoned.

So disappointed to see this morning that my busy constituency office in #Sligo has been vandalised and defaced overnight. We live in a proud democracy and despite ones opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never condoned. Gardai on site investigating criminal damage. pic.twitter.com/Y9DMfVnT90— Tony McLoughlin TD (@TonyMcLTD) December 14, 2018

He said: "The referendum took place and it was a decisive outcome and it was finalised last night in the Seanad.

"We've had quite a number of people, I'm sure, a lot of my colleagues all over the country have had people in lobbying in one way or the other and that's fine.

"But when people take the law into their own hands and start vandalising buildings, it's just not acceptable."

A garda spokesperson said officers are investigating "criminal damage to an office on John Street, Sligo that is believed to have happened overnight Friday the 14th of December 2018."

"No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

Deputy McLoughlin said he was "so disappointed" after his property was "vandalised and defaced."

"We live in a proud democracy and despite one's opinion on any referendum, this behaviour can never be condoned," he said.

"Gardaí on site investigating criminal damage."

The Government hopes abortion services to be available in Ireland from January.