Sláintecare report recommends consultants’ starting salary be raised by €51,000

By Cianan Brennan
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 11:45 AM

The Sláintecare report into the removal of private care from public hospitals has recommended that new consultants’ starting salary be raised by €51,000 per position in a bid to fill a huge list of vacancies.

The report, delivered by Dr Donal de Buitléir, suggested that a 10-year timeframe is the most likely and “realistic” to bring about the needed change in the health system, which Dr de Buitléir labelled as being “unfair, and needs to change”.

That 10 year horizon is twice what had been initially proposed by Sláintecare, with the full cost of implementing the change tagged at €659 million per year, €6.6 billion overall.

Eight recommendations are made in the report, the most eye-catching of which is that consultants' pay be restored to pre-2012 starting levels, or a beginning rate of €182,000.

The Government will now consider the report, although whether or not it will balk at the elevated price tag remains to be seen.

Speaking at the report’s launch Dr de Buitléir said that in his opinion the changes “will happen” within the proposed timeframe.

“I am a realistic, pathological optimist,” he said. “Really, 10 years is not such a long time if you think about it. This will be done in an orderly way, but progress will be made. We are not trying to create a revolution here.”

