Sláintecare Advisory Council’s omission of psychiatry questioned

The College of Psychiatrists is writing to Health Minister Simon Harris to ask why psychiatry is not represented on the newly-formed Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council.

The college said its exclusion is against a backdrop of huge public support for greater investment in mental health, as per the findings of an Ipsos MRBI poll, published yesterday by Mental Health Reform, which found that the public prioritises investment in mental health programmes ahead of respite care and scoliosis treatment.

In a statement, it said to “exclude representation from mental health services on the council seems to indicate once again the lack of real political will in this area and is not in line with public feeling”.

While it is “encouraging” to see progress on implementing the blueprint for health service reform, it is “very disappointing that psychiatry has not been asked for representation, given that many consultant psychiatrists have experience in implementing change in mental healthcare, as per the terms of reference of appointing members to this advisory council”.

The 23-strong council, chaired by retired cancer doctor Tom Keane, includes a number of medical professionals, experts, and patient advocates, including Róisín Molloy, whose baby son died due to health service “systems failure”.

The council also includes former fashion presenter Brendan Courtney, whose documentary about caring for his father after a stroke was well received.

Defending its choices yesterday, the Department of Health said those on the council “do not represent any organisation or discipline — they have been selected on the basis of their experience and expertise in implementing change both within and outside health services, in Ireland or internationally”.