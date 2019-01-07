NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Slain Donegal mother to be laid to rest today

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 04:30 AM
By Stephen Maguire

Hundreds of people are expected to attend the funeral of Donegal woman Jasmine McMonagle, which takes place this morning.

The 28-year-old mother of two was found dead at her home in Killygordon, Co Donegal, on Friday morning.

Jasmine McMonagle

The aspiring actress and model will be laid to rest after funeral Mass at St Mary’s Church, Castlefinn.

She is survived by her mother Jacqueline, sister Jenna, brother Christopher, and daughters Skye, aged 7, and Luna, aged 1.

Ms McMonagle’s partner, Richard Burke, aged 27, appeared in court at the weekend charged with the murder of Ms McMonagle.

Mr Burke appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court before Judge Kevin Kilrane on Saturday night.

Wearing a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms, Mr Burke was charged with murder contrary to common law.

The accused, who was represented by solicitor Frank Dorrian, did not speak during the brief court appearance.

Mr Burke, of 49 Forest Park, Killygordon, Co Donegal, was brought to court from Letterkenny Garda Station.

Detective Garda Sergeant Michael Galvin told the court that he arrested Mr Burke at 3.15pm at Letterkenny Garda Station.

When charged, the accused replied: “I understand everything.”

READ MORE: Teen crash victim survived meningitis as baby, funeral hears

Garda Superintendent Colm Nevin applied to have the accused remanded in custody to Harristown Court until next Friday.

This was granted by Judge John Kilrane.

Ms McMonagle, who is originally from Castlefinn, Co Donegal, was found dead at her home at Forest Park in Killygordan, 8km west of Castlefinn, at 7.30am on Friday.

Gardaí called to the door following reports of a domestic disturbance at around 4am.

Ms McMonagle, an aspiring actress and model, was pronounced dead at the scene by a local doctor.


