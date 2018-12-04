Skibbereen locals 'will be campaigning hard' against approved plastics factory

Plans to build a new plastics factory in Skibbereen in Cork is facing fierce opposed from local campaigners.

The Save Our Skibbereen campaign is opposing the move, despite An Bord Pleanála approving the plans by Daly Products yesterday.

Residents who appealed a Cork County Council decision to grant planning for a 4,800 sq/km thermoplastics facility in Skibbereen yesterday received confirmation from An Bord Pleanala their appeal had been rejected.

Green Party Senator Grace O'Sullivan says the firm will have a fight on its hands from locals.

She said: "They will be campaigning hard and they will have the support of many politicians because this production of nurdles is not smart.

"It's a high-risk industry and I think they deserve their support and An Bord Pleanala really will come under pressure now from the local people."





She added the new plant is a huge step in the wrong direction.

Ms O'Sullivan said: "It's going to produce the plastic nurdles, small plastic compounds, it's just the wrong thing to do.

"We know the impact of plastic on our environment, particularly our marine environment, is causing huge stress to different species that are ingesting plastic."

