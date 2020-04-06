News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Skeletal remains found in Dublin ‘may date back to 15th century’

By Press Association
Monday, April 06, 2020 - 10:59 PM

Skeletal remains discovered on a river bank in Co Dublin may date back to the 15th century.

Local people found what is believed to be an ancient burial in Swords on Monday evening.

The remains were discovered on the banks of the Ward River close to River Valley Park.

Gardai were called to the scene at around 6pm. They sealed off the area and requested an anthropologist to attend.

A Garda spokesman said: “The skeletal remains were examined this evening by a forensic anthropologist and deemed to be ancient, dating back to roughly the 15th century.

“This is no longer a Garda matter and the scene has been lifted. The National Museum of Ireland will decide on their next course of action.”

