Sixth person arrested in connection with Strokestown investigation

A 50-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into an incident at a house in Strokestown, Co Roscommon in December.

The man was arrested in Co Roscommon today and is currently detained at Castlerea garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939.

He is the sixth person to be arrested as part of the gardaí's investigation into criminal damage and assault.

In December, three security guards were hospitalised, a dog was put down as a result of its injuries, and vehicles were burnt out after a group stormed a house in Falsk, Strokestown.

The incident occurred at approximately 5.30am on December 16.

The security guards had been hired to protect the dwelling which had been repossessed.

Gardaí say that investigations into the December 16 incident are ongoing.