News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home On the Canvass Never Mind The Ballots
Home»ireland»ELECTION 2020

Sixth count sees Danny Healy Rae retain Dáil seat

Danny Healy-Rae and his brother Michael celebrate as Danny claimed his seat in Kerry. Photo By Domnick Walsh
By Neil Michael
Monday, February 10, 2020 - 05:23 PM

Danny Healy-Rae has retained his Kerry seat.

He was re-elected on the sixth count, after a nerve-wracking wait for the independent TD.

Just days before the election, a TG4 poll had placed him in the ballot below the Green Party candidate Cleo Murphy.

But the poll served to reinvigorate Deputy Healy-Rae’s campaign and he got in with 13,000 votes, just over the 12,945 quota.

Brendan Griffin was also elected on the sixth count, thanks largely to his running mate Mike Kennelly, who was eliminated in the fifth count.

The minister of state gained an extra 2,448 votes, taking him up to 14,703 votes.

All that is left now is for the election of a candidate for the fifth and final remaining seat.

This is expected to go to Fianna Fail’s Norma Foley.

She now has 9,593 votes, ahead of running mate John Brassil with his 7,230 votes.

The Green Party’s Cleo Murphy has 5,811.

The results are due shortly.

The final result is expected to be the two Healy-Raes, Michael and Danny, Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin, Sinn Fein’s Pa Daly, along with Norma Foley.

READ MORE

LIVE: Cork and Kerry counts; Barry and Burke fill last seats in CorkNC, Healy-Rae elected in Kerry

More on this topic

Colm Burke ends near four-decade campaign to win spot in DáilColm Burke ends near four-decade campaign to win spot in Dáil

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael's dominant spell in Cork East at an endFianna Fáil and Fine Gael's dominant spell in Cork East at an end

Mick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North CentralMick Barry and Colm Burke claim final seats in Cork North Central

Fianna Fáil councillor calls on Micheál Martin to consider position as party leaderFianna Fáil councillor calls on Micheál Martin to consider position as party leader


ElectionKerryGE 2020TOPIC: Election 2020

The Mick Clifford Podcast