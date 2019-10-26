Six-year-old's stolen wheelchair is found

A child's stolen wheelchair has been found.

Six-year-old Kyle Fitzgerald was devastated this morning when his specially adapted chair was taken, along with his parents' car, from outside their home in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

CCTV footage shows three people robbing the vehicle at 2.50am today.

Kyle's Dad, Rory says the chair has now been returned. Rory said the wheelchair was very identifiable, with cartoon characters and Kyle's name written on the side.

EARLIER:Appeal to find six-year-old's wheelchair after family car stolen

A six-year-old boy has been left devastated following the theft of his wheelchair overnight.

Kyle Fitzgerald, who has cerebal palsy, was due to go play specially adapted GAA this morning. His parents loaded up the family car with his equipment before going to bed.

However, at 2:50am, three people broke into the family home in Ashbourne and stole the white Ford Kuga.

Its registration plate is 182-MH-958 and has silver alloy wheels, blacked out windows and blue wheelchair stickers at the front and back.

Kyle's dad, Rory Fitzgerald said: "They were looking for the keys of the car which were thankfully downstairs, so they didn't come upstairs to us which we're thankful for.

"They walked around downstairs. Kyle has a lot of special equipment downstairs so that's all they would have seen or bumped into.

Kyle Fitzgerald. Picture: Kyle's Wish to Walk facebook.

He added that whoever took the car will "realise very quickly they've also some kind of wheelchair, if they can just leave it in a public place".

"Kyle's independence is gone, he's completely housebound without this chair."

Writing on Facebook, the family said the wheelchair is his only mode of transport and cannot be replaced for weeks.

Anyone with information can contact Ashbourne Gardaí at 01-8010600