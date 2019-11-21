Six women and five men to face charges relating to over 200 counts of sexual abuse and child neglect

Six women and five men have been remanded on bail to appear before the Central Criminal Court for trial, on charges of more than 200 counts of sexual offences and neglect of children.

The eleven accused who cannot be named for legal reasons, were brought before a court today and each was served with a completed Book of Evidence.

The 220 offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between 2014 and 2016.

They include multiple counts of child cruelty or neglect, sexual exploitation, and the rape and sexual assault of a child.