Six people due in court in connection with €4m worth of drug seizures

Saturday, December 08, 2018 - 07:35 AM

Six people will appear in court today following separate drugs seizures and arrests in Dublin and Meath.

In total, cocaine and cannabis worth €4m have been seized in operations carried out by the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and Finglas Drugs Unit.

Three men and one woman arrested by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau in West Dublin on Thursday will appear before a special sitting of Dublin District later today, charged in connection with their inquiry.

They were detained after gardaí found cocaine with an estimated street value of €2.8m after two cars were intercepted in a car park at Liffey Valley.

€50,000 was later found in follow-up searches in Meath.

Another man in his 40s was also arrested on drug trafficking offences after gardaí stopped a van on the N7 at Rathcoole and seized cannabis herb worth €800,000.

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old man will also appear at Dublin District Court today after being arrested following the seizure of cannabis worth €200,000 on Thursday, in a separate operation by the Finglas Drugs Unit.


