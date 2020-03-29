Six more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Six further people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, taking the death toll in the region to 21.

With 86 new cases of the infection reported on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 410.

The latest figures were reported by the Public Health Agency as police warned they would be targeting tourist sites and visitor locations to ensure compliance with new social-distancing regulations.

People who repeatedly fail to disregard officer requests to disperse could face fines up to £960 (€1,070) under new emergency regulations agreed by the Stormont Executive.

The measures, which came into force at 11pm on Saturday, also provide for fines up to £5,000 (€5,575) for businesses not adhering to the new rules around closures and implementation of social-distancing practices.

Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the executive had the ability to increase that fine to £100,000 (€111,500) for gross breaches.