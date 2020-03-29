News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Six more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland

Six more Covid-19 deaths in Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Sunday, March 29, 2020 - 03:02 PM

Six further people with coronavirus have died in Northern Ireland, taking the death toll in the region to 21.

With 86 new cases of the infection reported on Sunday, the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 stands at 410.

The latest figures were reported by the Public Health Agency as police warned they would be targeting tourist sites and visitor locations to ensure compliance with new social-distancing regulations.

People who repeatedly fail to disregard officer requests to disperse could face fines up to £960 (€1,070) under new emergency regulations agreed by the Stormont Executive.

The measures, which came into force at 11pm on Saturday, also provide for fines up to £5,000 (€5,575) for businesses not adhering to the new rules around closures and implementation of social-distancing practices.

Stormont agriculture minister Edwin Poots said the executive had the ability to increase that fine to £100,000 (€111,500) for gross breaches.

    Useful information
  • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
  • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department - if this is not possible, phone 112 or 999 and in a medical emergency (if you have severe symptoms) phone 112 or 999

READ MORE

Covid-19 press conference: HSE confirms hospital intensive care units are NOT full

More on this topic

Dublin hotel to become new coronavirus isolation centreDublin hotel to become new coronavirus isolation centre

Flight carrying protective equipment from China lands in IrelandFlight carrying protective equipment from China lands in Ireland

Coronavirus: Páirc Uí Chaoimh test centre closed due to lack of test kitsCoronavirus: Páirc Uí Chaoimh test centre closed due to lack of test kits

Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland rises to 41Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland rises to 41


TOPIC: Coronavirus