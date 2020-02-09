Six men arrested following burglary in Co Monaghan

Six men have been arrested after a burglary at a shop in Co Monaghan.

Local gardaí were alerted to the burglary and arrived at the scene on Church Square in Monaghan town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The shopfront was damaged and a large amount of property was taken.

A follow-up search was carried out and a car was stopped on the N2 a short time later.

A sledgehammer was recovered, along with €50,000 worth of the stolen property, which was electronic devices.

Five men aged from 19 to 30 have been arrested and remain in custody at Monaghan Garda Station along with a man who is being questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.