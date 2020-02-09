News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Six men arrested following burglary in Co Monaghan

Six men arrested following burglary in Co Monaghan
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, February 09, 2020 - 07:25 AM

Six men have been arrested after a burglary at a shop in Co Monaghan.

Local gardaí were alerted to the burglary and arrived at the scene on Church Square in Monaghan town in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The shopfront was damaged and a large amount of property was taken.

A follow-up search was carried out and a car was stopped on the N2 a short time later.

A sledgehammer was recovered, along with €50,000 worth of the stolen property, which was electronic devices.

Five men aged from 19 to 30 have been arrested and remain in custody at Monaghan Garda Station along with a man who is being questioned at Carrickmacross Garda Station.

READ MORE

#GE2020: All eyes on count centres as exit poll suggests three-way tie between major parties

More on this topic

Gardaí continue to question man as post-mortem completed on assault victim in KilkennyGardaí continue to question man as post-mortem completed on assault victim in Kilkenny

Man arrested following discovery of guns and ammunition in DroghedaMan arrested following discovery of guns and ammunition in Drogheda

Three men released without charge follow seizure of drugs, cash and fake gunThree men released without charge follow seizure of drugs, cash and fake gun

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in KerryGardaí appeal for witnesses after man, 70s, dies in collision in Kerry


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Man due in court in connection with death of Kilkenny manMan due in court in connection with death of Kilkenny man

Lidl recalls yogurts over metal fearsLidl recalls yogurts over metal fears

'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each'I am still in disbelief' - Jackpot winners collect €3.8m each

Nationwide weather warning in placeNationwide weather warning in place


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy plucks at our heartstrings with a romantic theme for this week’s picksWish List: Romantic must-haves to pluck at our heartstrings for the week ahead

If you can identify your ageing markers, you can focus on them and even try to slow down the process, a Standford University professor tells Rowena Walsh.Identify key ageing markers to hold back the years

Baking powder, bread soda, yeast or whipped egg whites are all used to add air to baking. Baking powder and bread soda are two widely used ingredients yet people are often confused about the differences. Both are leaveners, which means they help the baking rise, however they are chemically different.Michelle Darmody: Tasty recipes that use bread soda and baking powder

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 08, 2020

  • 14
  • 20
  • 24
  • 38
  • 41
  • 45
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »