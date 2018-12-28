NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Six in 10 'happy' in the workplace but a quarter of 35 to 44-year-olds 'unhappy'

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 08:57 AM

Workers in Ireland are more content this year than in 2017.

However, younger employees are less happy than their middle-aged counterparts and private sector staff are less satisfied than those in the public sector.

That's according to a new survey by Dublin-based recruitment firm Eden Recruitment.

File photo

The survey of 1,000 adults reveals that six in 10 workers are 'happy' in the workplace. But 20% describe themselves as 'unhappy', and this figure rises to 25% among 35 to 44-year-olds.

The over 55s were the most contented demographic surveyed.

The survey showed a difference between public and private sector workers with 65% of public servants declaring themselves happy at work compared to 58% in the private sector.

The research showed female employees were more likely to be dissatisfied than their male counterparts.


KEYWORDS

Workplace RelationsHappiness Index

Related Articles

WRC upholds decision to dismiss security man sacked for ‘hugging’ woman

Mother who had post-natal depression awarded €8k after winning unfair dismissal case

WRC cases: Trying to solve problems in the workplace easier said than done

Shoplifting during storm saw store lose €30k of stock

More in this Section

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

People living longer but access to healthcare still an issue – report

Calls for security review on grounds of former psychiatric facility in Cork after another suspicious fire

'Get up, dress up, show up and never give up': Family of cancer victim helping others battling disease


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: 'There’s nothing funnier than a group of women discussing their favourite charity around the pool of a 5-star hotel'

The ‘Madame’ rebel: The colourful life and times of Constance Markievicz

Chester Beatty: A man who liked to collect lovely things

Director Yorgos Lanthimos on his Irish-produced period film The Favourite

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 26, 2018

    • 1
    • 2
    • 30
    • 41
    • 42
    • 43
    • 25

Full Lotto draw results »