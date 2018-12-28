Six in 10 'happy' in the workplace but a quarter of 35 to 44-year-olds 'unhappy'

Workers in Ireland are more content this year than in 2017.

However, younger employees are less happy than their middle-aged counterparts and private sector staff are less satisfied than those in the public sector.

That's according to a new survey by Dublin-based recruitment firm Eden Recruitment.

The survey of 1,000 adults reveals that six in 10 workers are 'happy' in the workplace. But 20% describe themselves as 'unhappy', and this figure rises to 25% among 35 to 44-year-olds.

The over 55s were the most contented demographic surveyed.

The survey showed a difference between public and private sector workers with 65% of public servants declaring themselves happy at work compared to 58% in the private sector.

The research showed female employees were more likely to be dissatisfied than their male counterparts.