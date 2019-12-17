Six hospitals with over 30 patients awaiting beds as figure rises above 600

There are more than 600 people waiting to be admitted to hospitals around the country today.

Today’s INMO Trolley Watch reports that 601 patients are waiting for beds this morning.

There are 435 waiting in emergency departments, while 166 are in wards elsewhere in the hospitals.

There are six hospitals with more than 30 patients awaiting beds, the worst-hit being University Hospital Limerick with 62.

Cork University Hospital has 54 people waiting to be admitted while Tallaght University Hospital has 37.

Next is Sligo University Hospital with 35, Galway University Hospital has 34 and there are 31 waiting for beds at the Mater University Hospital.