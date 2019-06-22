News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six hospitalised following three-car collision in Co Kerry

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, June 22, 2019 - 04:13 PM

Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash in Co Kerry this afternoon.

The collision occurred at the Kilgarvan turnoff at Loo Bridge.

Emergency services, including three ambulances, are treating the people inside the cars for their injuries.

The Killarney-Cork road is down to one lane as a result and gardaí are organising a diversion through Mallow.

Motorists travelling through Killarney on their way to Cork for the Munster Football Finals are advised to take the N72 Mallow Road.

Gardaí are urging drivers to avoid the area, just before the Loo Bridge turnoff.

