Six hospitalised following three-car collision in Co Kerry

Six people have been taken to hospital following a multi-car crash in Co Kerry this afternoon.

The collision occurred at the Kilgarvan turnoff at Loo Bridge.

Emergency services, including three ambulances, are treating the people inside the cars for their injuries.

Huge traffic delays on the Kerry Cork road due to car accident. Use Mallow road - travel safe 💚💛 — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) June 22, 2019

The Killarney-Cork road is down to one lane as a result and gardaí are organising a diversion through Mallow.

Motorists travelling through Killarney on their way to Cork for the Munster Football Finals are advised to take the N72 Mallow Road.

Gardaí are urging drivers to avoid the area, just before the Loo Bridge turnoff.