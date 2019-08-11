News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six cyclists injured, two hospitalised, following collision in Clare

Picture: Patrick Flynn
By Patrick Flynn
Sunday, August 11, 2019 - 02:03 PM

Two cyclists have been hospitalised while four others were also injured during a cycling event in Co Clare this morning.

The incident occurred at around 11.30am at Firgrove near Shannon as the cyclists made their way along the R458 which runs parallel to the N18 dual-carriageway.

It is understood that one cyclist collided with an oncoming vehicle and he, in turn, hit five other participants.

Emergency services were alerted while the crew of a private ambulance that had been travelling with event quickly began to assess and treat the injured.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) dispatched a number of resources to the scene including ambulances and a rapid response advanced paramedic unit.

Fire crews from Shannon Town and Ennis were also sent to the incident.

One casualty was transported to hospital by the private ambulance accompanied a NAS advanced paramedic while a second was also taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

One person is said to have sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the second cyclist's injuries are not said to be serious.

Four other cyclists were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Gardaí have confirmed they have spoken to a number of people involved in the cycle and expect to talk to others.

A spokesman said: “We have spoken to a number of persons and will speak to other cyclists but we would still ask anyone who was in the area at the time and who might have witnessed the incident to contact Shannon Garda station on 061 365900.”

A technical examination of the scene has been carried out while the road reopened shortly before 1pm.

