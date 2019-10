Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for six counties.

The warning, which impacts Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford, comes into effect at 8am this morning.

The forecaster says heavy rain and and some spot flooding can be expected, with the warning ending tomorrow morning at 6am.

They expect between 25mm and 30mm of rain over that period.