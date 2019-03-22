Six arrested as police raids target loyalist paramilitaries

Police have made six arrests in early-morning raids targeting loyalist paramilitaries in Belfast.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) carried out six searches in what it described as a “significant operation” in a probe into the criminal activities of the East Belfast Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF).

The raids were undertaken by the PSNI’s specialist Paramilitary Crime Task Force.

Officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force are conducting a significant operation in the Greater Belfast area into the criminal activities of East Belfast UVF - 6 searches and 5 arrests.

The organisation posted an image on Twitter on Friday morning showing armoured vehicles parked in a residential area.

Officers said the operation was focused on the greater Belfast area.

