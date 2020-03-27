News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Six arrested after car spotted driving dangerously on Dublin northside

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 09:09 AM

Six men were arrested after a car was spotted driving dangerously on the northside of Dublin last night.

One man is due in court this morning, while five others have been released without charge.

At around 9pm last night, Gardaí observed a car driving dangerously and at speed in the Cardiffsbridge Road area of Finglas.

Gardaí attempted to stop the vehicle and chase ensued.

During the course of the pursuit, the offending vehicle collided with two official Garda cars before being stopped in the Abbotstown Avenue area of Finglas.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown Garda Station.

He has since been charged in relation to dangerous driving offences and is due appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning,

Five passengers of the car, one man aged in his late teens and four men in their 20s, were also arrested at the scene.

They have all since been released from custody.

One was injured and Gardaí said they are continuing to investigate all circumstances behind the incident.

