Six arrested after almost €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Six people have been arrested by Gardaí after almost €4 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Dublin last night.

The arrests were made after three separate operations.

Pic: Garda Press Office

Three men and one woman, all in their 40s, were detained when Gardaí intercepted the handover of €2.8 million worth of cocaine at a car park in Liffey Valley.

It is reported the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish registered vehicle.

Cash totalling approximately €50,000 was also recovered in a follow-up search at a residence in Co. Meath.

Separately cannabis worth €800,000 was seized when Gardaí stopped a van on the Naas Road and one man was detained.

And the sixth man was arrested when €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a pre-planned raid in Finglas in North Dublin.

Digital Desk