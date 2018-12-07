NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Six arrested after almost €4m worth of cocaine and cannabis seized in Dublin

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 06:54 AM

Six people have been arrested by Gardaí after almost €4 million worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Dublin last night.

The arrests were made after three separate operations.

Pic: Garda Press Office

Three men and one woman, all in their 40s, were detained when Gardaí intercepted the handover of €2.8 million worth of cocaine at a car park in Liffey Valley.

It is reported the drugs were being moved from a car with a Dutch registration plate to an Irish registered vehicle.

Cash totalling approximately €50,000 was also recovered in a follow-up search at a residence in Co. Meath.

Separately cannabis worth €800,000 was seized when Gardaí stopped a van on the Naas Road and one man was detained.

And the sixth man was arrested when €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a pre-planned raid in Finglas in North Dublin.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Drug seizure

Related Articles

Gardaí uncover grow house in Monaghan with more than 300 cannabis plants

Man arrested after €60,000 worth of cocaine seized in Carlow

Latest: Man appears in court in connection with Louth drug seizure

Man arrested in Cork city after being found with heroin worth €14,000

More in this Section

Terminally ill cancer patient to get UCC honorary degree

Solicitor fails in High Court challenge to planning board ruling

Bill on adoption records access unfit for purpose, says ICCL

Man claimed he’s in Taliban, would ‘take gardaí out’


Lifestyle

Last dance coming for Strictly stars

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: She's as deluded as a bus driver applying to join Sundays Well Tennis Club

The experts' guide to surviving Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 05, 2018

    • 15
    • 16
    • 17
    • 18
    • 35
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »