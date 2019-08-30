News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Six abandoned puppies among animals rescued by ISPCA this month

Six abandoned puppies among animals rescued by ISPCA this month
By Dan Buckley
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 04:50 PM

Abandoned puppies, a goose entangled on discarded fishing line, runaway rabbits, dozens of homeless kittens and a lurcher dog in a shocking condition were among the rescue missions conducted by the ISPCA over the past month.

The latest mission has meant six new-born puppies, which were abandoned in a cardboard box, are now in ISPCA care. Jessie was abandoned along with her five siblings Henry, Penny, Hayley, Buzz and Woody, when they were rescued no more than two or three days old.

The six puppies were found in Granard, Co. Longford and were rushed to a nearby vet, who checked them over and later transported them to the National Animal Centre.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Hugh O’Toole, said: “Leaving such young puppies without their mother most definitely put their lives at risk and it is impossible to understand how someone could just leave six defenceless puppies on the side of a road, left for dead. It’s simply inhumane.

We exhausted our efforts to locate the mother dog as we are worried she could be suffering from mastitis and may need veterinary attention. She is likely looking for her puppies and we are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have any information.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey recently rescued a goose seen limping beside the river at Cahir Castle Park, Co. Tipperary. It was found that there was fishing line wrapped extremely tightly around his leg which was digging into his skin.

On Monday, 19 dogs including six puppies were removed from a property by the ISPCA and last week the animal welfare group took possession of two runaway rabbits captured by a woman in Buncrana, Co Donegal. Shortly before, a lurcher dog was discovered in an appalling condition and will require weeks of intensive treatment to recover from mange and malnutrition.

Apart from being cold and hungry, the adorable little fluff balls in the latest rescue are getting stronger by the day. They will grow into large dogs so they will require a secure garden, lots of exercise and ongoing training.

Anyone interested in offering one of these puppies a home, can get in touch by visiting the ISPCA's website, or by emailing info@ispca.ie.

READ MORE

Dissident republicans energised by Lyra McKee murder, police commander claims

More on this topic

Small business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax billsSmall business owners are taking the fast track to parking their tax bills

Alien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you screamAlien turns 40: Where no-one can hear you scream

Top two Spanish divisions will fall silent for tragic Xana EnriqueTop two Spanish divisions will fall silent for tragic Xana Enrique

Wearers of Nike’s latest trainers can untie laces using SiriWearers of Nike’s latest trainers can untie laces using Siri

ISPCAAnimalsPuppies

More in this Section

Pregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bailPregnant woman charged with murder of Cork toddler Santina Cawley granted bail

Aer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on boardAer Lingus flight returns to Dublin Airport after 'smell' detected on board

M7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of SeptemberM7 speed restrictions should be lifted by end of September

Coveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop rowCoveney accuses Johnson of being 'totally unreasonable' in Brexit backstop row


Lifestyle

A doctor offers guidance for parents on talking to kids about how social media might be making them feel. By Lisa Salmon.Ask an expert: Could using social media be affecting my daughter’s mental health?

From toddlers to OAPs, everyone will feel the mental benefits of walking — our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk for 8 hours a day, writes Dan MacCarthy.Our bodies were not designed to be sitting at a desk - the mental benefits of walking

The G7 have offered aid to Brazil to combat fires in the ‘lungs of the earth’ and this has been a year of increased consciousness of the climate crisis, writes Andrew Hammond.There is climate hope, despite Amazon crisis

Ruth Kirkpatrick will never forget her first journey to the island’s storytelling festival, which begins its 25th edition today, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The rocky road to Cape Clear’s storytelling festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

  • 1
  • 8
  • 10
  • 35
  • 37
  • 42
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »