Six abandoned puppies among animals rescued by ISPCA this month

Abandoned puppies, a goose entangled on discarded fishing line, runaway rabbits, dozens of homeless kittens and a lurcher dog in a shocking condition were among the rescue missions conducted by the ISPCA over the past month.

The latest mission has meant six new-born puppies, which were abandoned in a cardboard box, are now in ISPCA care. Jessie was abandoned along with her five siblings Henry, Penny, Hayley, Buzz and Woody, when they were rescued no more than two or three days old.

The six puppies were found in Granard, Co. Longford and were rushed to a nearby vet, who checked them over and later transported them to the National Animal Centre.

ISPCA Centre Manager, Hugh O’Toole, said: “Leaving such young puppies without their mother most definitely put their lives at risk and it is impossible to understand how someone could just leave six defenceless puppies on the side of a road, left for dead. It’s simply inhumane.

We exhausted our efforts to locate the mother dog as we are worried she could be suffering from mastitis and may need veterinary attention. She is likely looking for her puppies and we are appealing to the public to get in touch if they have any information.

ISPCA Inspector Alice Lacey recently rescued a goose seen limping beside the river at Cahir Castle Park, Co. Tipperary. It was found that there was fishing line wrapped extremely tightly around his leg which was digging into his skin.

On Monday, 19 dogs including six puppies were removed from a property by the ISPCA and last week the animal welfare group took possession of two runaway rabbits captured by a woman in Buncrana, Co Donegal. Shortly before, a lurcher dog was discovered in an appalling condition and will require weeks of intensive treatment to recover from mange and malnutrition.

Apart from being cold and hungry, the adorable little fluff balls in the latest rescue are getting stronger by the day. They will grow into large dogs so they will require a secure garden, lots of exercise and ongoing training.

Anyone interested in offering one of these puppies a home, can get in touch by visiting the ISPCA's website, or by emailing info@ispca.ie.