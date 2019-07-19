News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Site accidents down but work still to do, Construction Industry Federation say

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 06:57 AM

The number of construction accidents has fallen by 40% this year.

The Health and Safety Authority says there were 166, including two deaths, in the first six months of 2019.

This compares to 271, including three fatalities, in the same period last year.

Tom Parlon, from the Construction Industry Federation, welcomes the reduction.

"I think the construction industry have a major focus on health and safety and anytime there is an incident on a site there is a major pouring over all the different issues that led to that," he said.

Mr Parlon also outlined one major issue he sees with workplace accidents.

"Complacency certainly is one that has come out in research

"For that reason it is important over and over again to keep safety in front of workers with regard to signs, warnings or even re-enactment of accidents when something serious happens," he added.

Dermot Carey, Director, Safety & Training CIF added:

“The research will show that the moment you feel safe on site is the moment you can become complacent, so construction companies will constantly remind workers through a range of channels and practices to think about safety and act safely."

