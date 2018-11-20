Sister’s plea for information on Gussie’s disappearance

By Joe Leogue

The sister of Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan has made an emotional appeal for anyone with information on his death more than 18 years ago to help his family gain closure.

Mr Shanahan was last seen socialising in Limerick city centre on February 11, 2000. He was 20 years old.

Aengus ‘Gussie’ Shanahan

Last month, DNA technology had finally progressed to the point that forensic scientists were able to confirm that the partial human remains discovered at Quay Island, Bunratty, Co Clare on October 28, 2001 were those of Mr Shanahan.

Speaking on Crimecall on RTÉ1 last night, Aengus’s sister Gráinne described the emotions of the past month.

While we got him back, and we’re so grateful to have him back and to finally lay him to rest, for me and probably for the rest of the family it’s like losing him all over again,” she said. “Now there are so many unanswered questions. What did happen to him that night? Did he suffer? Was he alone? We really want to reach out to people now. Tell us what happened, and answer all those questions for us and give us that final closure.

Gardaí are asking anyone with information to contact them via Crimecall on 1800 40 50 60 or at Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 214 340.

Meanwhile, the same programme saw an appeal for information in relation to the death of a man murdered at his brother’s wedding in Bunratty on September 2, 2012.

Robert Sheehan, 21, was fatally shot a number of times at approximately 3.40am in the carpark of the Bunratty Castle Hotel, where his brother’s wedding was taking place.

Detective Sergeant Kevin O’Hagan of Shannon Garda Station made an appeal for information ahead of last night’s programme.

“It is now over six years since Robert’s murder,” he said. “We are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Do you have knowledge of the events leading up to the shooting or following the shooting? You might have information that you may previously have felt you could not come forward with but now with the passage of time, you may believe that now the time is right to share that information.

“Even the smallest piece of information, which may seem insignificant, could help close this case and bring justice to the family. If a member of the public prefers to give the information without identifying themselves, they can call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.”

Crimestoppers chairman, John Murphy, said they can be contacted in confidence.

“Crimestoppers is here for the public to provide information anonymously that could help solve a crime,” he said. “You do not need to provide any details about yourself. If you have information in relation to Robert Sheehan’s death I would urge you to contact the confidential Crimestoppers number.”