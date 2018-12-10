NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sisters of Charity will have no role in new maternity hospital - St Vincent's Healthcare Group

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 09:21 AM

St Vincent's Healthcare Group says the Sisters of Charity will have no role in the new National Maternity Hospital when it moves to south Dublin.

A rally was held in Dublin city centre at the weekend calling for the hospital to be fully publicly owned.

A spokesperson for St Vincent says the religious order is withdrawing from all involvement in healthcare as announced in May 2017 and that work is underway to give effect to that decision.

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly says the new facility has to be free from religious influence.

READ MORE: Remaining in EU ‘still on the table’ for Britain after court ruling

She said: "We want to see the National Maternity Hospital built. We have campaigned for a long time for additional maternity services and we will continue to do that.

"But it has to be free from religious influence.

"As it stands the Minister is in negotiations with the St Vincent's Healthcare Group and the St Vincent's Healthcare Group is still owned by the Sisters of Charity."

- Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

HealthMaternity Hostpital

Related Articles

Husband and son awarded €650,000 for shock after mum died following C-section

Campaigners say Catholic involvement in new National Maternity Hospital must be avoided

New maternity hospital delay is an opportunity

More in this Section

Taoiseach and Theresa May speak ahead of Tuesday's crucial Brexit vote

Simon Harris: Abortion services deadline will be met

Two arrested and quays closed after stabbing incident in Dublin

Man stole €100k and gave it to chatroom ‘friends’


Lifestyle

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

Beauty and miraculous evolution of avian flight

Celebrate the pine marten

Who are the top dogs among hyenas?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »