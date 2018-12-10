Sisters of Charity will have no role in new maternity hospital - St Vincent's Healthcare Group

St Vincent's Healthcare Group says the Sisters of Charity will have no role in the new National Maternity Hospital when it moves to south Dublin.

A rally was held in Dublin city centre at the weekend calling for the hospital to be fully publicly owned.

A spokesperson for St Vincent says the religious order is withdrawing from all involvement in healthcare as announced in May 2017 and that work is underway to give effect to that decision.

Sinn Féin’s Health Spokesperson Louise O’Reilly says the new facility has to be free from religious influence.

She said: "We want to see the National Maternity Hospital built. We have campaigned for a long time for additional maternity services and we will continue to do that.

"But it has to be free from religious influence.

"As it stands the Minister is in negotiations with the St Vincent's Healthcare Group and the St Vincent's Healthcare Group is still owned by the Sisters of Charity."

