Sisters of Charity 'confident of a positive outcome' regarding National Maternity Hospital

By Jess Casey
Friday, November 22, 2019 - 06:14 PM

The Religious Sisters of Charity says it is confident of a “positive outcome” on the legal transfer of its land shares for the building of the new National Maternity Hospital.

This follows calls on the Vatican to block the transfer of land to the State in order to facilitate the construction of the project because abortions will be carried out in the new hospital.

Rome-based theologian Fr Kevin O’Reilly told The Irish Catholic that there is an obligation on the Holy See to veto the transfer. “It is bewildering that those who have facilitated the process to date clearly do not possess any degree of moral foresight,” Fr O’Reilly told the newspaper.

“One can only hope that the competent officials in the Vatican will act in accord with the Church’s constant teaching and the dictates of right reason by forbidding this unconscionable act.”

A spokeswoman for the Religious Sisters of Charity said the religious order is confident that the “smooth legal transfer” of its shares in St Vincent’s Healthcare Group (SVHG) is imminent.

In line with canon law, we are required to seek formal approval of our decision from the Archbishop of Dublin and the Vatican.

"The Archbishop has approved and recommended our decision to the Vatican for formal sign off. We are confident of a positive outcome shortly."

The religious order relinquished involvement in the hospital group in 2017, the spokeswoman said. The order has had no part in the ownership or management of the new hospital since then, and has no shares in the new entity set up to run the two hospitals on the site, she added.

The Department of Health said it is working with the SVHG, the National Maternity Hospital and the HSE in relation to a legal framework to protect the State's investment in the new maternity hospital.

Maternity hospital

