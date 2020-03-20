Sister vows to never stop searching for Tina Satchwell

Missing woman Tina Satchwell’s devastated sister has appealed to anyone with information to please come forward on the third anniversary of her disappearance.

The Covid-19 pandemic stopped Teresa Dingavan from returning to Cork to mark the day as she had planned. But speaking from her home, she vowed to never stop searching for her sister.

“We miss her so much,” Teresa said. “Please, everyone out there, bring your minds back to that time, back to Tina. Any information might help.

“Please give us some peace-of-mind, or some closure. Because someone out there does know something.”

Tina has been missing from her home on Grattan Street in Youghal, Co. Cork, since March 20, 2017.

Her husband, Richard Satchwell, said that he returned home from shopping to find her gone. He reported her missing to gardaí four days later.

“It’s heartbreaking. I think about her all the time, every day,” Teresa said. “The whole family does. She is in my head - and in my heart - always.

And we will never, ever stop looking for her.

After Tina, then aged 45, was reported missing, a major search ensued.

Gardaí have investigated more than 370 separate lines of enquiry, liaising with colleagues internationally and engaging with Interpol.

More than 100 hours of CCTV has been viewed and in excess of 170 statements have been taken.

But there has been no trace of Tina.

“It’s hard,” Teresa said. “You walk around every day and see people who look like her and you think it is her for a second. And she is out there somewhere.”

But that somewhere, Teresa said, is definitely not the UK, where Tina lived previously and where she first met her husband.

“She’s back home. Somewhere. She's not in the UK, she would have come to me here if she was.”

Gardaí in Midleton, Co Cork, are now renewing their appeal for information on Tina, 47 who is described as 5’ 7’’, of medium build with blonde shoulder length hair and blue eyes.

They believe that “credible information” is still out there in the east Cork community.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to the case and a peer review of the investigation is being conducted.

Teresa was relieved to hear that gardaí were still trying to find her sister.

"I'm happy that gardaí are keeping it alive," she said “That gives us some relief and some hope.

Hopefully one day we will find her, wherever she is.

"Please, anyone with information come to her family or the gardaí, any information might help.”

Speaking at Midleton Garda Station, Superintendent Adrian Gamble said: "An Garda Síochána are firmly of the belief that credible information exists in the East Cork community that can assist our missing person investigation.

"The team and I continue to actively investigate the disappearance of Tina Satchwell in March, 2017, and I appeal for anyone who has further information, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 – 4621550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. Any information will be treated in the strictest of confidence.”