Sister of Frankie Dunne calls for 'house of horrors' to be demolished as man arrested

Frankie Dunne: His grieving sister has called for the 'house of horrors'  where his dismembered remains were found to be demolished.
By Liz Dunphy
Monday, July 13, 2020 - 09:12 PM

Following the arrest of a man in connection with the investigation into the gruesome murder of Frankie Dunne, his grieving sister has called for the "house of horrors"  where his dismembered remains were found to be demolished.

A man in his 50s was arrested this morning and is being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Francis 'Frankie' Dunne's decapitated, dismembered body was found in the grounds of Castlegreina House on Boreenmanna Rd on December 28, when a neighbour was searching for their missing cat.  

His sister, Monica Butler, is now calling for that house to be demolished. 

"It's a house of horrors," she said. "Frankie died a horrible, horrible death there.

"We went out there the morning after Frankie was found. I lost my breath when I looked at it. 

"It's a horrible, horrible house.

"It must be horrible for the neighbours as well. And it's just become a waste ground. Nothing good happens there."

Ms Butler said that it was a relief someone had been arrested in connection with the investigation into her brother's death. But hearing the news brought "the horror of what someone did to him" flooding over her again. 

"They took him in such a horrible way nothing can fix that or bring him back but it might give his children some comfort if someone was charged," she said.

Mr Dunne, aged 64 and a father of three, had spent Christmas Day with family before he returned to Cork Simon’s high-support housing on Boreenmanna Rd where he was living at the time of his death. 

He was last seen alive on December 27 when leaving the centre, reportedly to go for a walk. 

Gardaí interviewed a Romanian man, aged 29, earlier this year who was living in Cork but travelled to Edinburgh and on to Romania just after the murder on December 30.

Gardaí arranged the interview through Europol and travelled to Bucharest on January 15th. 

Samples provided by the man were sent to the Forensic Science Ireland laboratory for analysis.

