SIPTU staff seek meeting with Minister over jobs after 'mistakes of others' at FAI

SIPTU staff with the FAI are seeking an urgent meeting with Sports Minister Shane Ross.

It follows yesterday's shocking revelations about the fragility of the organisation's accounts.

The association revealed it has net liabilities of more than €55m.

Sector organiser Denis Hynes said: "The mistakes of others have created a major doubt over job security for its members, and it is vital things do not escalate.

Mr Hynes said: "It came as a major surprise to the staff to hear that €55m was the actual liabiiltiy that was outstanding. It now puts a major doubt on their own security of employment by the mistakes of others that they seem to be look to be penalised.

"We are going to try and make sure that doesn't happen and every step is made to try and protect jobs and protect football in the community for all."