News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

SIPTU staff seek meeting with Minister over jobs after 'mistakes of others' at FAI

SIPTU staff seek meeting with Minister over jobs after 'mistakes of others' at FAI
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, December 07, 2019 - 07:28 AM

SIPTU staff with the FAI are seeking an urgent meeting with Sports Minister Shane Ross.

It follows yesterday's shocking revelations about the fragility of the organisation's accounts.

The association revealed it has net liabilities of more than €55m.

Sector organiser Denis Hynes said: "The mistakes of others have created a major doubt over job security for its members, and it is vital things do not escalate.

Mr Hynes said: "It came as a major surprise to the staff to hear that €55m was the actual liabiiltiy that was outstanding. It now puts a major doubt on their own security of employment by the mistakes of others that they seem to be look to be penalised.

"We are going to try and make sure that doesn't happen and every step is made to try and protect jobs and protect football in the community for all."

More on this topic

John Delaney made second payment to FAI last yearJohn Delaney made second payment to FAI last year

Donal Conway: ‘My guilt is not a sin of commission; it is a sin of omission’Donal Conway: ‘My guilt is not a sin of commission; it is a sin of omission’

The FAI owes €62.3m, around half of it related to Lansdowne Road mortgageThe FAI owes €62.3m, around half of it related to Lansdowne Road mortgage

FAI not only ones with questions to answerFAI not only ones with questions to answer


FAIsoccerfootballTOPIC: fai

More in this Section

FAI’s debts could surpass €55mFAI’s debts could surpass €55m

Someone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions drawSomeone is €1 milllion richer following Euromillions draw

Johnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debateJohnson and Corbyn clash on Northern Ireland in TV head-to-head election debate

Teen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in CabraTeen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Cabra


Lifestyle

As we wait, eager and giddy, a collective shudder of agitated ardor ripples through the theatre, like a Late, Late Toyshow audience when they KNOW Ryan’s going to give them another €150 voucher. Suddenly, a voice booms from the stage. Everyone erupts, whooping and cheering. And that was just for the safety announcement.Everyman's outstanding Jack and the Beanstalk ticks all panto boxes

Every band needs a Bez. In fact, there’s a case to be made that every workplace in the country could do with the Happy Mondays’ vibes man. Somebody to jump up with a pair of maracas and shake up the energy when things begin to flag.Happy Mondays create cheery Tuesday in Cork gig

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »