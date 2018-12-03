NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
SIPTU seeks meeting with Aer Lingus over staff stealing claims

Monday, December 03, 2018 - 11:21 AM

The SIPTU union is seeking an urgent meeting with Aer Lingus management over reports increased surveillance is being carried out on staff.

It comes after reports in the Sunday Independent that millions of euro worth of goods have been stolen from passengers and members of staff.

CCTV cameras have now been installed at Dublin Airport and a private security firm has been hired to carry out random patrols of staff areas.

READ MORE: Aer Lingus passengers risk huge phone bills if they don't switch to flight mode

The chief operating officer Mike Rutter said he believes it is only a small percentage of staff responsible for the alleged theft.

However, SIPTU, which represents some Aer Lingus staff, has described the claims as "outrageous".

- Digital Desk


