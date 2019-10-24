News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
SIPTU representatives meet Novartis management after 'devastating' job cuts

By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, October 24, 2019 - 02:40 PM

Representatives from the trade union SIPTU are meeting senior management of the pharmaceutical manufacturer, Novartis.

It follows an announcement on Wednesday by the company of major job cuts at its plant in Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Up to 320 people are set to lose their jobs at the Swiss company.

In a statement, it said it was closing one of its production buildings at the site and would be moving a number of global services roles from Cork to centralised operations centres in Europe and Asia.

It said the decision was "strategic" and is part of a wider evaluation of the Novartis manufacturing network around the world.

Over 500 people are employed at the company's Cork site with around 700 more employed in Dublin.

SIPTU sector organiser Alan O'Leary said: "Following the announcement yesterday by Novartis of up to 320 job losses at the Ringaskiddy plant, SIPTU sought an urgent meeting with management.

"Union representatives and senior management will meet today to discuss the planned job cuts.

"The announcement yesterday came as a complete shock to the community in the Ringaskiddy and Carrigaline area.

Live at the Marquee to end annual concert series in 2020

"It was a very difficult day for hundreds of workers employed in Novartis and their families."

He added: "At the meeting today union representatives will be seeking specific details concerning the rationale around the devastating decision to cut up to 320 quality manufacturing jobs."

SIPTU organiser Allen Dillon added: "We have been advised that there will be no job losses at the plant this year.

"Union representatives will be actively seeking alternative options in order to minimise these dramatic cuts and engaging extensively with Novartis management to try to provide more certainty of employment for our members."

