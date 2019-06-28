SIPTU 'conscious' that three-day dispute in health service will be 'devastating'

Latest: SIPTU says the government has broken a number of agreements with health workers.

Both sides are attending a hearing at the Labour Court after no progress was made in talks yesterday.

10,000 support staff are due to go on strike for three days next week if no resolution can be found in the dispute.

SIPTU's Paul Bell explained some of their priorities going into today's hearing.

"We are trying to make sure that we come out of this with a settlement that is acceptable to our members

"We are also trying to concentrate on minimising the impact on patients.

"We are very conscious of the fact, as are our members, that a three-day dispute in the health service will be very devastating."

- Digital desk

READ MORE 17 arrested and two luxury cars seized following searches in Dublin

Talks on health workers' dispute to go to Labour Court

Update 7am: All sides involved in the health workers' dispute will go to the Labour Court this morning.

The HSE and Siptu failed to reach an agreement yesterday in talks with the Workplace Relations Commission.

10,000 health support staff are involved in a row over pay.

A preliminary hearing will take place in the Labour Court this morning to try to resolve the dispute.

Picture: Collins

But Siptu's Paul Bell says next week's three-day strike has not been called off.

Mr Bell told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that the process had been “torturous” and that while all issues had been discussed, it had been obvious there would be no agreement.

“There was minimal movement.”

READ MORE Hot spell to continue across the country; Fire risk issued for Donegal

The dispute centres on a job evaluation scheme, which the Government agreed to carry out during negotiations on the last Public Service Stability Agreement (PSSA).

The job evaluations were to examine whether roles have changed and whether pay rises are warranted.

Affected grades include health care assistants, maternity care assistants, laboratory aides, chefs, and surgical instrument technicians, as well as workers in portering, household and catering services.

Mr Bell said the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform was “set against” some key elements of the agreement including the interpretation of the job evaluation agreement.

He said that the union will listen to what the Labour Court has to say, but that in the meantime the plan is still in place to go ahead with three days of strikes next week.

- Additional reporting by Digital Desk