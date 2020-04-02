Siptu calls for priority coronavirus testing for healthcare staff

The trade union Siptu have added to the growing calls for priority to be given to health care staff for coronavirus tests.

Hundreds of workers have tested positive for the virus and are off work.

Others are waiting for tests and test results, which can take up to ten days.

Siptu's Paul Bell says it is important the issue is addressed.

He said: "We think we are at a critical point now, we have hundreds of workers at this stage waiting for tests.

"And we also have the same number of workers waiting for the results of tests.

We believe it is very, very important, and also very important especially for homecare assistants and home helps who are also serving in the community, who are trying to care for elderly patients, instead of having them go to hospital he said.

Meanwhile, an Irish company is to receive €10m from the EU Commission to develop a rapid test for Covid-19.

Hibergene Diagnostics from Dublin is one of 17 companies in Europe to benefit from an overall EU grant of €48.5m.