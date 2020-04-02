News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Siptu calls for priority coronavirus testing for healthcare staff

Siptu calls for priority coronavirus testing for healthcare staff
Waiting for results can take up to ten days. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, April 02, 2020 - 02:42 PM

The trade union Siptu have added to the growing calls for priority to be given to health care staff for coronavirus tests.

Hundreds of workers have tested positive for the virus and are off work.

Others are waiting for tests and test results, which can take up to ten days.

Siptu's Paul Bell says it is important the issue is addressed.

He said: "We think we are at a critical point now, we have hundreds of workers at this stage waiting for tests.

"And we also have the same number of workers waiting for the results of tests.

We believe it is very, very important, and also very important especially for homecare assistants and home helps who are also serving in the community, who are trying to care for elderly patients, instead of having them go to hospital he said.

Meanwhile, an Irish company is to receive €10m from the EU Commission to develop a rapid test for Covid-19.

Hibergene Diagnostics from Dublin is one of 17 companies in Europe to benefit from an overall EU grant of €48.5m.

READ MORE

'It absolutely terrifies me': People with Cystic Fibrosis advised to isolate during Covid-19 outbreak

More on this topic

Personal respirator prototype created to protect frontline NHS staffPersonal respirator prototype created to protect frontline NHS staff

TV magician Dynamo reveals he has coronavirus with ‘quite severe’ symptomsTV magician Dynamo reveals he has coronavirus with ‘quite severe’ symptoms

Putin orders most Russians to stay off work until end of AprilPutin orders most Russians to stay off work until end of April

'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19'We are risking public health by being here' - Simon Harris uneasy about Dáil sitting amid Covid-19


TOPIC: Coronavirus