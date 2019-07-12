News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Siptu: Bord na Móna 'suspends lay-offs' at Mount Dillon

Siptu: Bord na Móna 'suspends lay-offs' at Mount Dillon
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 07:46 PM

Bord na Móna has reversed its decision to lay off 70 permanent staff in the midlands, according to Siptu.

Yesterday, the company said it was letting go 78 seasonal employees at Mount Dillon.

A further 70 permanent employees were to be put on temporary unpaid lay-off from next Thursday.

It comes after the ESB temporarily shut a power plant at nearby Lanesboro, Co Longford, because of environmental concerns.

After a meeting with Bord na Móna meeting today, Siptu's Willie Noone said "management has agreed to suspend the letters of lay-off sent to all permanent staff at Mount Dillon, County Longford".

He said: “Local discussions will take place next week with a view to maximising the number of workers who can remain in employment.

"The GOU [Bord na Móna Group of Unions] is satisfied with the progress made today. The outcome also confirms that all parties are committed to the recent collective agreement made between the GOU and the company.”

READ MORE

Cost of conserving Cork's 200-year-old Bonded Warehouses in new development may rise above €25m

More on this topic

Rory McIlroy Ireland's sole survivor at Scottish OpenRory McIlroy Ireland's sole survivor at Scottish Open

UK police open inquiry into leak of dispatches sent by UK’s ambassador to USUK police open inquiry into leak of dispatches sent by UK’s ambassador to US

Immediate re-sale of Lizzo tickets on Ticketmaster site raises fans' angerImmediate re-sale of Lizzo tickets on Ticketmaster site raises fans' anger

Djokovic dismisses vegan term, saying: ‘I don’t like labels’Djokovic dismisses vegan term, saying: ‘I don’t like labels’

Bord na MónaSiptu

More in this Section

Sport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport IrelandSport participation opportunities being blocked by rising insurance costs - Sport Ireland

Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally Boy, 10, who drowned in Louth named locally

Man charged charged with the murder of William McCormickMan charged charged with the murder of William McCormick

'Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of''Littering could be halved if cigarette butts were properly disposed of'


Lifestyle

Doing Justice: A Prosecutor’s Thoughts on Crime, Punishment, and the Rule of LawTaking on the system: Lawyer sounds a presidential note

If you are longing for a taste of simple Spanish food you’ll need to head away from the main drag — off into the back streets and out into the villages in the wooded hillside.Darina Allen: My few days in Spain...

The Menu returns once again to the West Cork Literary Festival to conduct another public interview, this time delighted to have the pleasure and privilege of talking to Thom EagleThe Menu: West Cork Literary Festival to interview Thom Eagle

As investigative journalist and Irish author Tim MacGabhann reported on the drug cartels in Mexico, he was also supporting them through his own drug use. The experience helped inspire his debut novel, writes Marjorie BrennanTim MacGabhann on Mexico, addiction and his debut novel

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »