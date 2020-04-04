SIPTU adds support to Cork's Covid-19 Community Support Programme

SIPTU members are getting involved in a new Covid-19 Community Support Programme in Co Cork to help vulnerable people.

They will do grocery shopping and collect prescriptions for communities in towns and villages across the county.

To avail of the service, you can contact Free Phone 1800 805 819 from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

SIPTU Organiser, Davey Curtin, said they are teams are on hand to help out.

He said there is a helpline set up by Cork County Council and that there are community support teams set up around the county.

"These teams will be made up of district officers, branch librarians, district supervisors, local Gardaí, HSE reps, and local development community representatives, and ourselves [SIPTU] of course," he said.