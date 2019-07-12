News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

SIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers

SIPTU accepts invitation to Labour Court over dispute involving 10,000 health service workers
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 01:36 PM

SIPTU has accepted an invitation to attend a Labour Court hearing to discuss the dispute involving 10,000 health service workers.

A three-day strike due to take place last month was deferred to allow for talks.

The dispute involving health care workers such as porters and chefs centres on a job evaluation scheme and pay grades.

The union is due to attend the Labour Court on Monday, July 22.

SIPTU says further strike action remains deferred pending the outcome of the talks.

The trade union's Health Division Organiser, Paul Bell, said: "We have accepted the invitation from the Labour Court to attend further discussions in order to resolve the dispute involving our members over the implementation of the job evaluation scheme.

"Further strike action remains deferred pending the outcome of these talks, which are due to commence on Monday 22 July."

More on this topic

From summer holiday woes to potty training: 8 times Rochelle Humes has been a relatable parentFrom summer holiday woes to potty training: 8 times Rochelle Humes has been a relatable parent

Watch: Dog chases bear away in David v Goliath battleWatch: Dog chases bear away in David v Goliath battle

Barcelona grab Griezmann after triggering buyout clauseBarcelona grab Griezmann after triggering buyout clause

US Labour Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutinyUS Labour Secretary Acosta resigns amid Epstein deal scrutiny

More in this Section

Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'Tánaiste warns disorderly Brexit could cause 'security concerns'

Most landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research showsMost landlords feel rent restrictions are unfair, research shows

Judge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepoverJudge: 'Would be unfair' to impose jail term on man who defiled girl, 15 during sleepover

Man apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horseMan apologises to Goffs over posts on social media after sale of horse


Lifestyle

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

Operation Transformation dietitian Aoife Hearne believes women need to be realistic about their post-pregnancy bodies, writes Ciara McDonnell.'Snapping back into shape isn't normal': Dietitian Aoife Hearne gets real about post-baby weight loss

The music, the stress, the long hours, and, of course, the memories — Pat Conway recalls his time working at the Lobby and how he misses it, writes Ellie O’Byrne.'Right then, we’ll see you all back at the Lobby' - Reminiscing music, long hours and good memories

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »