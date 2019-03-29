NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

SIPO powerless to investigate whether TD broke rules over World Cup tickets

SIPO’s statement comes amid calls for Fianna Fáil TD Kevin O’Keeffe to remove himself from an Oireachtas Committee.
By Joe Leogue

Irish Examiner Reporter

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 03:57 PM

The ethics watchdog has said it is powerless to investigate whether a TD on the Oireachtas’ Sports Committee broke any rules when he obtained World Cup final tickets through the FAI.

Standards in Public Office Commission said it has “no role in overseeing the conduct of members of the Oireachtas” if they are not a Minister or Minister for State.

The chair of the Oireachtas committee that oversees a code of conduct for TDs said it has yet to receive any complaints on the incident.

SIPO’s statement comes amid calls for Fianna Fáil TD Kevin O’Keeffe to remove himself from the Oireachtas Committee on Transport, Tourism and Sport when it questions the FAI on its corporate governance on April 10.

Mr O’Keeffe admitted that he and a friend bought two tickets for last summer’s World Cup final with the help of the FAI, who sourced the much sought-after tickets for him.

Fellow committee member and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy has said the advantage afforded to Mr O’Keeffe by the FAI presents a conflict of interest, and as such he should stand down from the committee.

READ MORE

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

In a statement, SIPO said it oversees the ethics rules that apply to office holders such as Ministers, Ministers of State, ministerial advisors and senior civil and public servants - but not TDs.

“Ethics rules that apply to members of the Dail or Seanad that are not office holders are overseen by the relevant Committee on Members Interests,” SIPO said.

“Specifically, the sections of the Ethics in Public Office Act that apply to members of the Oireachtas, as well as the Code of Conduct for members of Dail Eireann are the responsibility of the Committee on Members Interests for Dáil Eireann.

“The Standards Commission has no role in overseeing the conduct of members of the Oireachtas who are not officeholders,” it said.

The Committee on Members Interests for Dáil Eireann is chaired by Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey.

It considers the complaints about TDs which are submitted by members of the public to the Clerk of the Dáil.

Ms Bailey said it had not received any complaints about the issue to date.

READ MORE

Following Theresa May's defeat, what happens next with Brexit?

More on this topic

Claims that ex-FAI chief gave organisation 100K loan ‘raise serious questions’

'All in the grassroots game are very grateful': Provincial football associations unite to back John Delaney

FAI yet to answer questions from Oireachtas committee over governance plans

FAI have not responded to Oireachtas questions in relation to finances

KEYWORDS

SIPOFAISportOireachtas

More in this Section

Helmet 'probably would not have made a difference' to Cork cyclist killed, inquest hears

Charity urges government to clarify rent pressure zone legislation

Oireachtas Committee to notify FAI and John Delaney of areas to be covered in questioning over governance

Man faces jail for assaulting former work colleague's son in pizzeria


Lifestyle

Scene and Heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: C’mere, what’s the story with 130 grand a year for doing nathin?

Why we all suffer burnout and tips on how to overcome it

Creators get the balance right with new Netflix natural history series

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

    • 14
    • 17
    • 26
    • 31
    • 34
    • 43
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »