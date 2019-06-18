Sinn Féin's Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidate

In what will be a major blow to Sinn Féin in Kerry, local councillor and general election candidate Toireasa Ferris, daughter of the TD Martin Ferris, told a meeting of the party last night, she will be withdrawing her name from the general election for personal reasons.

She told the meeting at the Kerins O’Rahilly GAA to review the local election results it was with ”great reluctance and heartbreak” she was withdrawing. Ms Ferris ( 39) married and a mother of two has been told to scale down the pace of her life after a health issue which was not serious.

A lecturer and a graduate of UL, Ms Ferris holds a masters degree in law and is completing a PhD thesis.

A small number of people prior to the announcement knew of her intentions. She is to continue as a Kerry Councillor and a convention to select a new candidate will be held in August.