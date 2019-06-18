News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sinn Féin's Toireasa Ferris withdraws name as general election candidate

Toireasa Ferris
By Anne Lucey
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 01:11 PM

In what will be a major blow to Sinn Féin in Kerry, local councillor and general election candidate Toireasa Ferris, daughter of the TD Martin Ferris, told a meeting of the party last night, she will be withdrawing her name from the general election for personal reasons.

She told the meeting at the Kerins O’Rahilly GAA to review the local election results it was with ”great reluctance and heartbreak” she was withdrawing. Ms Ferris ( 39) married and a mother of two has been told to scale down the pace of her life after a health issue which was not serious.

A lecturer and a graduate of UL, Ms Ferris holds a masters degree in law and is completing a PhD thesis.

A small number of people prior to the announcement knew of her intentions. She is to continue as a Kerry Councillor and a convention to select a new candidate will be held in August.

READ MORE

Local authority is to reverse a move to exclude the media and public from policy meetings

More on this topic

Sinn Féin leader McDonald is weak, say rebellious TDs

Special Report: Mary Lou McDonald’s leadership comes under scrutiny in wake of poll performance

Sinn Féin to hold election post mortem behind closed doors tomorrow

Can Mary Lou whip Sinn Féin into shape after recent election losses?

TOPIC: Sinn Féin

More in this Section

Ruth Morrissey has not been told directly that the SCA is to appeal the High Court judgment, solicitor says

A mother who lost her daughter and niece in Berkeley balcony collapse pays touching tribute

Commissioner expected to deliver personal apology to Majella Moynihan

50% rise in students seeking counselling for mental health problems


Lifestyle

Ask a counsellor: ‘My mother’s become so high maintenance since moving closer – what should I do?’

Victoria Pendleton on veganism and why she thinks everyone should eat less meat

As Mean Girls turns 15, these are all the mid-Noughties fashion trends we hope never return

Zendaya has dyed her hair red, but how can you find the best shade for you?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »